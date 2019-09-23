Slack -5% after Bernstein guidance warning

Bernstein says Slack (NYSE:WORK) may have given a "softball" Q3 forecast, which could set a difficult precedent.

Analyst Mark Moerdler says the forecast either shows growth is rapidly slowing or management set the outlook low to achieve a comfortable beat.

Moerdler says that tactic sets "investor expectations of strong beats for the future which may be difficult to deliver beyond the next quarter or two given increasing competition and a trajectory of slowing revenue growth."

Bernstein maintains a Market Perform rating and $28 target. Slack has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.