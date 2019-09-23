PureCircle -4.2% post H1 results

Purecircle (OTCPK:PCRTF -4.2% ) reported H1 revenue of $50.7M, a decrease of 5.2% Y/Y.

Gross margin increased 240 bps to 39.2%; operating margin increased 1,630 bps to 22.1% and Adj. EBITDA margin too increased 830 bps to 22.8%.

Net debt of $103.5M has increased due to working capital requirements, additional research & development costs and fixed assets.

No dividends were declared or paid by the Company during the interim period.

During the period there was a significant inventory write down to net realisable value of $24.2M primarily relating to by-products generated from early generations of stevia leaf.

