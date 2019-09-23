Dova Pharma up 17% as bulls move in

Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA +17.4% ) is up on average volume in apparent response to a bullish report from Wedbush centered on lead drug Doptelet (avatrombopag), approved in the U.S. in May 2018 for chronic liver disease (CLD) patients with thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) who are undergoing a procedure and in June 2019 for patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

The company launched the thrombopoietin agonist in the U.S. in June 2018 for the CLD indication and 11 months later for the ITP indication. 60 direct sales reps are now in place.

H1 sales were $7.5M (+284%).

Topline data from a study in chemo-induced thrombocytopenia should be available in H1 2020.

SA Authors rate the stock Very Bullish.