Stocks bounce back

The three major U.S. stock averages rebound, erasing the morning's losses as money markets turned calmer compared with last week's turmoil and tensions with Iran ease somewhat.
The S&P 500 rises 0.1%, eliminating its 0.3% decline earlier, and the Dow, also up 0.1%, reverses its 0.4% fall. The Nasdaq +0.1% vs. -0.4% earlier.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, consumer staples (+0.7%) and real estate (+0.4%) lead the advance, while health care (-0.4%) and communications services (-0.3%) lag the most.
10-year Treasury continues to rally, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.69%.
Crude oil rises 0.3% to $58.24 per barrel.
Gold gains 1.0% to $1,530.80 per ounce.
The dollar index rises 0.1% to 98.65.
