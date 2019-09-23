Noble Corp. cut to Sell rating at Citi

Noble Corp. (NE -1.1% ) tips lower as Citi analyst J.B. Lowe downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $1 price target, trimming his U.S. rig count to 910 in 2020 from a previous 983, which he notes represents a 5% decline from the 958 average estimated from 2019.

Lowe also expects super spec rig pricing will decline from the ~$25K/day peak in late 2018 to below $20K/day by early 2020 and bottom in late 2020 or early 2021 in the high teens.

NE's average Sell Side Rating is Hold and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Bullish.