Synnex Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.86 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.69B (+15.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, snx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.