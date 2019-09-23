PwC to pay $7.9M to settle SEC charges

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Pricewaterhouse Cooper LLP with improper professional conduct related to 19 engagements on behalf of 15 SEC-registered issuers.

Also charged with violating auditor independence rules in engagements for one issuer where the firm performed prohibited non-audit services.

In addition to charging PwC, the SEC also charged PwC Partner Brandon Sprankle with causing the firm's independence violations.

PwC agrees to pay disgorgement of $3.8M, prejudgment interest of $613,842, and a civil monetary penalty of $3.5M.

Sprankle agrees to pay $25,000 civil monetary penalty and to be suspended from appearing or practicing before the commission with a right to reapply for reinstatement after four years.