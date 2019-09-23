Barclays cuts Telenor to Equal Weight

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) is off 0.4% in U.S. trading after a downgrade to Equal Weight by Barclays, concerned about a cloudy outlook in the near term.

The firm cut its price target to 185 Norwegian kroner from 195, implying 1.2% upside.

It's looking at a "potentially weak" Q3 and a period of uncertainty from a strategic standpoint after Axiata merger discussions have ended, the firm says.

Sell-side analysts rate it a Buy on average, while it has a Quant Rating of Bullish.