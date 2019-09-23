EU's negotiator sees difficulty in breaking Brexit impasse

Michel Barnier, the European Union's negotiator in Brexit talks, says it will be hard to break the impasse with the U.K. because British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand to drop the so-called Irish backstop is unacceptable.

“Based on current U.K. thinking, it is difficult to see how we can arrive at a legally operative solution which fulfills all the objectives of the backstop. It is in a very sensitive and difficult phase,” Barnier said.

The Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) falls 0.4% and the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) slips 0.2% .

Reuters reports that EU sources said no acceptable alternative for the border between Northern Ireland (a British province) and Ireland (which is part of the EU) that ensures the integrity of the EU single market and customs union has been proposed by London.

Johnson has pledged that he'll take the U.K. out of the EU by Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

For the U.K., options range from leaving the EU without a deal to giving up on Brexit altogether.

