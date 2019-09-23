Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts

A group of 13 major oil companies including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and BP outline a plan to promote investments in carbon capture, use and storage in pursuit of lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, says it will focus on placing carbon capture techniques into operation in the U.S., U.K., China, Norway and the Netherlands, aiming to double the amount of carbon dioxide that is currently stored globally by 2030.

The group today in New York will sign a declaration of collaboration with stakeholders, including certain energy ministers, to commit to their efforts to expand carbon storage.