CF Foundation to support Eloxx Pharma mid-stage ELX-02 study

Thinly traded micro cap Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX -7% ) is down on average volume, a modest 81K shares, after announcing that the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation will provide up to $1.6M to support a U.S.-based eight-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, EL-012, evaluating multiple doses of ELX-02 in CF patients with at least one G542X allele.

A study in Europe, EL-004, will enroll up to 16 participants.

Topline results from both should be available in Q4.

ELX-02 is a eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycoside, a molecule that modulates the ribosome, a part of the cell that plays a major role in protein production. It is designed to increase the read-through activity in patients with nonsense mutations, enabling the production of enough full-length protein to restore biochemical activity. CF is caused by the absence of or dysfunction in a protein called CFTR resulting from mutations in the gene that encodes the protein.