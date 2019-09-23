Google launches Play Pass to rival Apple Arcade

Google (GOOG +0.5% , GOOGL +0.5% ) has launched its mobile game subscription service, its rival to Apple Arcade (AAPL +0.5% ).

Google's Play Pass costs $4.99/month and offers users access to more than 350 apps/games without ads, in-app purchases or upfront payments.

Users will get a month's free trial, and early adopters can get a year of Play Pass for $1.99/month.

In contrast with Apple Arcade, the games on offer in Play Pass aren't exclusive to subscriptions but have been available on the Play Store before.