Best Buy seen making a mark in healthcare

Morgan Stanley thinks Best Buy's (BBY +1.2% ) "underrated" move into health care could dramatically grow the company's revenue.

The firm sees Best Buy's push into the healthcare market unlocking $11B to $46B potential revenues depending upon the market reaction.

"Best Buy is at the edge of a significant, untapped white space opportunity in healthcare," notes MS analyst Simeon Gutman.

Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Best Buy and lifts its price target to $100.

Best Buy is expected to updates investors on its healthcare business plans at an event later this week.