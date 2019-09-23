Fed's biggest dove stresses 'meeting-by-meeting' approach to policy

Sep. 23, 2019 1:22 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The latest Fed official to speak repeats the talking point that the FOMC isn't on a pre-set course for rating cuts.
  • James Bullard -- president of the St. Louis Fed and the FOMC member who was the sole voter for a 50-basis point rate cut last week -- said, “The FOMC may choose to provide additional accommodation going forward, but decisions will be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.”
  • He adds: “The key risk is that this slowing may be sharper than anticipated.”
  • Bullard also notes that monetary policy isn't the answer to market turmoil created by uncertainty over trade policy.  “U.S. monetary policy cannot reasonably react to the day-to-day give-and-take of trade negotiations,” he said.
  • The FOMC has dramatically changed its expectations on rates in a relatively short time, Bullard said.
  • The monetary policy-setting committee cut rates twice this year compared with late in 2018 when committee members were expecting to raise rates this year.
  • “The bottom line is that U.S. monetary policy is considerably more accommodative today than it was as of late last year,” he said.
