Union Gaming updates on TPG Pace Holdings
Sep. 23, 2019 1:24 PM ETTPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)ACELBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Union Gaming backs its Buy rating on TPG Pace Holdings (TPGH -0.1%) after Friday's vote unanimous to extend the life of the trust account to December 31.
- Analyst John DeCree says the next and final step in the business combination between Accel Entertainment and TPGH will come in November when shareholders vote whether to go forward with the transaction and/or whether to redeem their shares. Decree expects the acquisition will close in November with very few additional redemptions.
- "Ultimately, we view the initial redemptions as an accretive share repurchase based on our $13 price target. In fact, we expect the company could be a buyer of its own stock not long after the merger closes given the underlevered balance sheet and growing cash flow profile," he notes.