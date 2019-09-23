C-Band Alliance members rise as Eutelsat considers rejoining
Sep. 23, 2019 1:28 PM ETEUTLY, INTEQ, SGBAFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) -- a high-profile bailout early this month from the C-Band Alliance working to monetize mid-band satellite spectrum -- has told the FCC that it might rejoin the group.
- “Eutelsat expressed its willingness to reconsider actively participating in the CBA going forward if, among other things, the structure and management of the CBA could be altered to better represent the interests of all affected stakeholders," the company said.
- In its exit, the company had said it continued to support market-driven clearing of the lower part of the 3.7 GHz-4.2 GHz band, but "it is not in alignment with certain of the other CBA members on certain issues."
- Those differences seem to concern stakeholders' roles, the "potential allocation of a portion of the reconfiguration proceeds to the U.S. Government," and treating spectrum clearing costs.
- Today, key C-Band members are higher: Intelsat (NYSE:I) +3.7%; SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) +1.8%.