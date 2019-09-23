Nike Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.43B (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NKE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Nike: Pristine Business, Stock Is A Buy Ahead Of Earnings