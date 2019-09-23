Trump's tweets against Fed influence fed fund futures, NBER paper says

President Trump's persistent Twitter attacks on the Fed are affecting how markets see interest rates and threatening the central bank's independence, according to a paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Economists Francesco Bianchi of Duke University and Howard Kung and Thilo Kind at the London Business School found that the ~30 tweets that Trump has used to criticize the Fed has knocked about 10 basis points off the fed funds future contract.

“Overall, we find strong evidence that the consistent pressure applied by President Trump to pursue more expansionary monetary policy is manifested in the market expectations of a lower target rate, forecasting a steady erosion in central bank independence over the course of his presidency,” they wrote in their paper.

Furthermore, they add, "Our findings that market participants do not perceive the Federal Reserve as independent from the executive branch has indirect, but important, consequences for the actual autonomy of the central bank.”

