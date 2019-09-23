U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements

U.S. Bank (USB +0.5% ) reaches agreements with seven data aggregator and fintech companies that it says will make it easier, faster, and more secure for customers to connect their U.S. Bank account information with third-party applications.

The pacts occur as U.S. Bank builds up its U.S. Bank Developer Portal, which contains application programming interfaces that enable developers to quickly build services that connect to select U.S. Bank account information, as directed by the customer.

Among the seven companies that have entered into agreements with U.S. Bank are: DecisionLogic, eMoney Advisor, FileThis, Finicity, and MX Technologies.