Marketlink oil pipeline, Beaumont terminal restarted after storm

TC Energy (TRP +0.7% ) says it has restarted its Marketlink oil pipeline from Cushing, Okla., to Nederland, Tex., after the 750K pipeline was shut down last week due to Tropical Storm Imelda.

Phillips 66 (PSX +1.5% ) says it resumed operations at its Beaumont Terminal in Nederland, Tex., after being shut as a safety precaution due to flooding.

Inventories at the Cushing crude oil hub rose by ~1.6M barrels between Tuesday and Friday last week, says the Genscape market intelligence firm.