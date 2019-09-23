UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown

The FedEx (FDX -1.8% ) blame game on the impact of a slowing global economy looks puzzling to UBS.

Analyst Thomas Wadewitz notes FDX international export revenue decline of -3.7% in FQ1 was essentially no different than the -4.1% and -4.0% for the preceding two quarters.

"Greater cost inflation [in ground shipping] and a more painful impact from lost [ Amazon.com ] business also appear to be factors in the sharp guide down," he adds.