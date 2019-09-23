California tells SoCalGas to increase gas in storage before winter

Sempra Energy's (SRE -0.2% ) Southern California Gas is told by the California Public Utilities Commission to take immediate steps to increase the gas it has in storage to maintain reliable service this winter.

The CPUC says it "continues to be concerned about the current status of (SoCalGas') storage inventory, system operations, and ability to provide natural gas this winter."

SoCalGas had 72.1B cf of gas in storage today, compared with 80.5B cf at this time last year and a 2014-18 average for Sept. 23 of 84.9B cf.

Gas supplies have been tight in Southern California due to pipeline limitations and reduced availability of SoCalGas' biggest storage field at Aliso Canyon in Los Angeles, following a 2015-16 leak.