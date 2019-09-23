Continental Resources, Concho cut at Citigroup on valuation

  • Continental Resources (CLR -0.1%) and Concho Resources (CXO -0.1%) are little changed even as Citigroup downgrades shares of both companies to Neutral from Buy on valuation, with the firm cutting its price target for CLR to $35 from $55 and for CXO to $81 from $119.
  • Gruber thinks CLR and CXO present long term value but he wants to wait for clarity on the company's well performance and free cash potential in 2020 before becoming more constructive.
  • CLR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.
  • CXO's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.
