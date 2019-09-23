Judge approves Disney's Fox RSN deals

A U.S. judge has approved the Justice Dept. settlement calling for Disney (DIS +0.2% ) to sell Fox's (FOX +0.7% , FOXA +0.5% ) regional sports networks, Bloomberg reports, dotting the i's on an industry-transforming media asset deal.

The DOJ had called for approval to resolve its previous antitrust concerns, closing the books on Disney's deal.

The bulk of the former Fox RSNs went to Sinclair Broadcast Group, while the more expensive YES Network is heading to a coalition that included Sinclair, Amazon and the New York Yankees.