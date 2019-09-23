Illinois Tool Works' premium valuation not warranted, Goldman says

Illinois Tool Works (ITW -0.1% ) shares recover to breakeven after opening sharply lower following Goldman Sachs' downgrade to Sell from Neutral with a $144 price target.

Goldman's Joe Ritchie says he continues to view ITW as a high-quality company but sees downside risk to estimates and the valuation premium is unwarranted given deteriorating fundamentals.

Ritchie expects organic growth "to continue to be anemic," down 1.5% in H2 2019 and up 1.1% in 2020, and does not anticipate any "transformative" M&A activity from the company.

ITW's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Hold/Neutral.