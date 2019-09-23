Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service

Walt Disney (DIS +0.2% ) has opened up preorders for its high-stakes Disney Plus streaming service.

It's started a 50-day countdown to its Nov. 12 launch, and says early subscribers will be among the first to start streaming then.

The service costs $6.99/month, or $69.99 per year paid at once (coming out to $5.83/month). It will come with a seven-day free trial.

Along with streaming Disney content, it will include unlimited downloads for offline viewing on up to 10 devices, and support concurrent streaming on four devices.