Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service

Walt Disney (DIS +0.2%) has opened up preorders for its high-stakes Disney Plus streaming service.
It's started a 50-day countdown to its Nov. 12 launch, and says early subscribers will be among the first to start streaming then.
The service costs $6.99/month, or $69.99 per year paid at once (coming out to $5.83/month). It will come with a seven-day free trial.
Along with streaming Disney content, it will include unlimited downloads for offline viewing on up to 10 devices, and support concurrent streaming on four devices.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox