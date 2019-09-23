Nasdaq, NYSE still have solid moats around listing businesses - Oppenheimer

IEX's decision to exit the listing business after Interactive Brokers Group switched back to Nasdaq illustrates the high barriers to entry for the business, writes Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau in a note to clients.

After the move, three of the four largest e-brokers by market cap -- TD Ameritrade, E*Trade, and Interactive Brokers -- will list on Nasdaq, while Charles Schwab remains on the NYSE.

"Although the cash equities business is very competitive and facing many new entrants, we believe the moat is still very strong for incumbents," Lau writes.

IEX aimed to address pain points in order matching with the "speed bump," "crumbling quote signal," and the "D-Peg" order type.

That leaves Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE +0.1% ) NYSE and Nasdaq (NDAQ -0.2% ) as the main two listing venues, with BATS (BATS:BATS) in a distant third, Lau said.

"While the new entrants headline will continue to linger for Nasdaq, we believe the deep liquidity pool of Nasdaq will have the final response to this question in the end," he writes.