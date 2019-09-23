Gold, silver enjoy safe-haven action; palladium pops to new record high

Gold futures climbed to their highest in more than two weeks, with December Comex gold (GLD +0.5% ) settling +1.1% to $1,431.50/oz., and silver +4.2% to $18.61/oz, as weak European economic data rekindled global recession worries.

"Weak German PMI numbers gave a little bit of a shock to the stock market and led investors into safety like gold and silver," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures.

Meanwhile, palladium soared to a new record high of $1,664.50/oz., capping a nearly 8% surge so far this month.

"People are starting to realize that auto sales and production outside of China is actually not so bad and so demand from the industrial sector is stronger that what people thought," says CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian.

Precious metals shares are mostly higher, including EXK +10% , IAG +5.3% , PAAS +5.3% , KL +5% , AG +4.3% , WPM +2.4% , AEM +2.3% , AU +1.6% .

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, AGQ, PSLV, PHYS, SIVR, PALL, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, ASA, ZSL, SLVO, DGP, BAR, GLDI, RING, SLVP, DSLV, GLDM, OUNZ