Elliott Management seeking $5B in new funding round - FT

Elliott Management, the $38.3B activist fund led by Paul Singer, may raise $5B in a new funding round, the Financial Times reports, citing an investor familiar with the terms.

The hedge fund is using a drawdown structure that will go into the main fund, an arrangement often used by private equity firms but gaining traction among activists, as well.

The drawdown structure doesn't require investors to pony up their full commitment up front. Rather, their investment will be called over time as opportunities arise and no fees are charged until the money is invested.

The new capital raising signals that Singer is expecting a market "meldown," FT reports. He has vocally complained about complacency in global financial markets and recently predicted that the economy is heading for a downturn with risk at an all-time high.

Elliott Management has risen 4.5% through to the end of August, according to a person familiar with the fund's returns.

