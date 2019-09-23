B. Riley closes $115M notes offering

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) closes on its public offering of 6.50% senor notes due 2026 in an aggregate principal amount of $115M, including $15M of notes issued through the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

Results in net proceeds of ~$111.4M, which are expected to be used for the full redemption of the company's existing 7.50% senior notes due 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

B. Riley and the issuance of notes both received an investment-grade rating of BBB+ from Egan-Jones Ratings.

