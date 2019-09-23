The State Dept. has wrapped a $13M settlement with L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) over alleged export violations.

The deal covers accusations of violations of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

The company was charged with "unauthorized exports of defense articles, including technical data involving radios; providing a false statement regarding the promised payment of a commission; violating provisos, terms, and conditions of authorizations; and failing to properly manage temporary export licenses."

The State Dept. has agreed to suspend $6.5M of the $13M provided the funds will be used for remedial compliance measures. Most of the alleged violations were voluntarily disclosed.