Oil ends higher on Saudi production doubts, Middle East tensions

Crude oil futures climbed modestly higher, as traders sorted out conflicting reports on Saudi Arabia's ability to restore its lost production by the end of this month; November WTI crude settled +1% to $58.64/bbl, and Brent +0.8% to $64.47/bbl.

Saudi Arabia has said it expects to bring back all lost production following this month's attack on its oil facilities by the end of September, and Reuters reports it is on course to fulfill the promise, but WSJ says repairs at damaged plants may take many months.

Along with the mixed messages about Saudi oil production, "we are also getting mixed messages on the state of the global economy with weak manufacturing data coming out of Europe," says Phil Flynn at Price Futures Group.

The Saudi attacks have refocused investor attention on the prospect of supply disruptions in other OPEC producers, says Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM, pointing to the potential for fresh outages in Nigeria, Libya and Venezuela.

