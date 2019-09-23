Palomar Holdings -2.1% after secondary stock offering launched

Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) falls 2.1% in after-hours trading after announcing that affiliates of Genstar Capital and certain directors and officers of Palomar are offering 5M shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering.

Additionally, the Genstar affiliates plan to grant a greenshoe option for an additional 750,000 shares of common stock.

Genstar plans to offer 4.9M of the shares to be sold in the offering.

Among Palomar officers and directors, Mac Armstrong will offer 40,000 shares, Heath Fisher will offer 35,000 shares, and Jon Christianson will offer 6,500 shares.