Proteon and ArTara to merge

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and privately held ArTara Therapeutics have agreed to a tie-up in a reverse merger transaction after which the combined company will do business under the ArTara name. Shares will trade under the ticker "TARA."

Proteon stockholders will own ~10% of the new company while ArTara investors will own ~90%.

A syndicate of investors have agreed to provide $42.5M to fund the new organization, including the development of ArTara's lead candidates TARA-002 and IV Choline Chloride.

ArTara CEO Jesse Shefferman will head up management.

The companies will host a conference call tomorrow, September 24, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the deal.