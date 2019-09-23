Stocks close little changed in quiet trade

Stocks again finished flat after trading within a tight range, marking the 12th session in a row that the Dow Jones average has moved less than a percentage point.

Weak flash manufacturing PMI readings out of the eurozone kept many buyers sidelined, but encouraging manufacturing activity in the U.S. helped ease early selling pressure.

Most S&P 500 sectors finished within 0.3% of their unchanged marks, with consumer staples (+0.4%) outperforming the broader market while the health care (-0.6%) and communication services (-0.4%) groups lagged.

The U.S. Treasury market reflected some lingering growth concerns as increased demand pushed yields lower, with the two-year yield slipping 4 bps to 1.66% and the 10-year yield shedding 5 bps to 1.70%.

November WTI crude oil climbed 1% to $58.64/bbl.