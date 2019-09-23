Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reports that the 30-year notes were issued at 99.941% of par value with a coupon of 3.350%.

Camden expects to use net proceeds of ~$296.6M, together with cash on hand, to fund the early redemption of all $250M of its 4.625% senior notes due 2021 and to repay all of its ~$45.5M of 4.38% secured conventional mortgage note due 2045.

The REIT expects to record a one-time charge of ~$12M, or 12 cents per share, to its net income in Q4 2019.

Settlement is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2019.