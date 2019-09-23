Altaba sees filing for dissolution on Oct. 4

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) expects to file a certificate for dissolution with Delaware's Secretary of State immediately following the close of regular trading on Oct. 4, 2019.

Upon the filing of the certificate of dissolution, the fund will close its stock transfer books, after which record holders of the fund’s common stock will be prohibited from transferring record ownership of their shares, except by will, intestate succession, or operation of law.

Expects trading in the shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market will be halted promptly after filing the certificate and indefinitely suspended before trading opens on Oct. 7, 2019.