Lockheed wins NASA spacecraft contract worth as much as $4.6B

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) says it was awarded a contract by NASA worth as much as $4.6B to produce at least six Orion - and potentially as many as 12 - deep space exploration spacecraft.

LMT says NASA initially has ordered three Orion spacecraft for Artemis missions III-V for $2.7B and in FY 2022 plans to order three additional Orion spacecraft for Artemis missions VI-VIII for $1.9B, and up to six additional Orions may be ordered under the contract through 2030.

Orion is a critical part of NASA's Artemis program to build a sustainable presence on the lunar surface and to prepare for trips to Mars.