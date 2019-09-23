Boeing to pay 737 crash victims' families $144,500 each

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will pay $144,500 to each of the families of 346 people killed in the two 737 MAX crashes, say the administrators of the company's $50M financial assistance fund.
Family members will not be required to waive or release the right to litigate as a condition of participation.
Nearly 100 lawsuits have been filed against Boeing by at least a dozen law firms representing families of the Ethiopian Airlines crash victims, who came from 35 different countries, including nine from the U.S. and 19 from Canada.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox