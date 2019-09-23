Boeing to pay 737 crash victims' families $144,500 each

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will pay $144,500 to each of the families of 346 people killed in the two 737 MAX crashes, say the administrators of the company's $50M financial assistance fund.

Family members will not be required to waive or release the right to litigate as a condition of participation.

Nearly 100 lawsuits have been filed against Boeing by at least a dozen law firms representing families of the Ethiopian Airlines crash victims, who came from 35 different countries, including nine from the U.S. and 19 from Canada.