Olin conducting turnaround at Texas EDC plant - report
Sep. 23, 2019 5:29 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)OLNBy: Carl Surran
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) is conducting a turnaround at its 748K mt/year ethylene dichloride plant in Freeport, Tex., with work expected to continue into Q4, S&P Global Platts reports.
- The move from Olin, the world's largest chlor-alkali producer, is expected to reduce EDC oversupply when prices have been under pressure amid seasonally high chlor-alkali rates, according to the report.
- The latest industry statistics show U.S. chlor-alkali rates reached a YTD high 92% in August, and as supply has climbed, spot EDC prices have dropped sharply; S&P Global Platts says prices reached their 2019 high of $370/mt FOB USG in March and have since fallen 44% to $205/mt FOB USG.