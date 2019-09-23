Olin conducting turnaround at Texas EDC plant - report

Sep. 23, 2019 5:29 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)OLNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) is conducting a turnaround at its 748K mt/year ethylene dichloride plant in Freeport, Tex., with work expected to continue into Q4, S&P Global Platts reports.
  • The move from Olin, the world's largest chlor-alkali producer, is expected to reduce EDC oversupply when prices have been under pressure amid seasonally high chlor-alkali rates, according to the report.
  • The latest industry statistics show U.S. chlor-alkali rates reached a YTD high 92% in August, and as supply has climbed, spot EDC prices have dropped sharply; S&P Global Platts says prices reached their 2019 high of $370/mt FOB USG in March and have since fallen 44% to $205/mt FOB USG.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.