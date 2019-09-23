Canada's S&P/TSX index sheds eight energy stocks

Eight Canadian energy companies are dropped from the S&P/TSX Composite Index because their market cap has dropped below minimum requirements.

The eight companies are Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF), Birchfliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF), Ensign Energy Services (OTCPK:ESVIF), Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF), Nuvista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF), TORC Oil and Gas (OTCPK:VREYF) and NexGen Energy.

Canada holds the world's third largest crude reserves but its energy shares have plummeted over the last five years amid concerns about lack of new oil pipeline capacity and a glut of cheap North American natural gas.

The index is rebalanced quarterly, and companies are removed if their market cap based on float-adjusted shares falls below 0.025% of the overall value.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's benchmark stock index closed at an all-time high on Friday, helped by a rise in oil prices.