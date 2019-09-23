Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix

Wells Fargo has initiated media sector coverage via recent addition Steven Cahall, with Disney (NYSE:DIS) in focus as the best growth idea.

Disney could attract as many as 60M streaming subs among its services by the end of 2020 -- an attractive performance that he's said would put the company in the top tier of major streaming offerings.

That's a nice defense against what he calls "worrisome" sports rights that add risk to that side of the business.

He's set a $173 price target, implying 31% upside. DIS is up 0.4% after hours.

Meanwhile, he's less jazzed by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on valuation, initiating the company at Market Perform with a $288 price target (implying 8.3% upside). After being up as much as 46% this year, Netflix turned negative for 2019 today.

Cahall's highest conviction Underperform-rated stocks are Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and CBS (NYSE:CBS); he's also down on Fox (FOX, FOXA) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Viacom is lower after hours (VIA -0.9% , VIAB -0.2% ), as is Spotify (SPOT -0.8% ). Fox is higher (FOX +1% ).

Cahall previously worked at RBC.