Nano Dimension -1.4% as holders file ADS offering

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) has dropped 1.4% postmarket after a filing by a shareholder to offer up to 37.1M of the company's American Depositary Shares.
Those shares would be available upon the conversion of $4.28M in convertible promissory notes, and the exercise of warrants to buy up to 12.53M ADS.
The company won't receive any proceeds from the sale of shares, but will receive $4.5M if all warrants are exercised.
Selling holders include major stockholders AIGH Investment Partners and The Hewlett Fund, as well as Alpha Capital Anstalt.
