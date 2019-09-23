K+S latest to cut potash production, citing weak demand

German potash producer K+S says it will cut production by 300K metric tons by the end of this year due to current weak demand for the fertilizer product.

The reduction is expected to lead to production of 3.9M metric tons vs. previous projections of 4.2M mt, Argus reports, adding the company likely will prioritize cuts at its German sites since their production costs are higher.

K+S also has scheduled two weeks of maintenance at its Saskatchewan mine, as it seeks to improve the quality of the site's potash production.

Russia's Uralkali, Canada's Nutrien, Belarus' Belaruskali and U.S.-based Mosaic all have announced production cuts since August.