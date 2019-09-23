AB InBev Asia unit IPO raises $5B, at low end of expectations

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) raised ~$5B in its second attempt at a Hong Kong IPO of its Asian business, its 27 Hong Kong dollars per share (US$3.45) price coming in at the low end of an indicative range, according to multiple reports.

Even so, the IPO will be the second biggest global offering this year, trailing only Uber's $8.1B flotation, and will give Budweiser Brewing APAC a market cap of more than $45B, instantly making it one of the world's largest listed brewers.

The proceeds will help AB InBev cut its $100B-plus debt accumulated following the purchase of rival SABMiller in 2016.