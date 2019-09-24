Netflix turns negative for the year

Flirting with new record highs back in June, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) entered negative territory for the year on Monday, erasing all of its 46% gain for the year at its peak.

What happened? Netflix was hit by a rare loss in U.S. subscribers and a large miss on international subscriber adds in the second quarter, while its most popular show The Office was stripped from its platform by NBC.

Even bigger is increased competition in the streaming wars, with upcoming offerings from Apple, Disney, WarnerMedia and NBC.