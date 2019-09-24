737 Max return up to individual countries

Each country will make "its own decision" on when the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 Max returns to service, according to FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who has not yet set a timeline on when to allow the jets back in U.S. skies.

The planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two crashes within five months of one another killed 346 people.

On Monday, Boeing announced that it will pay $144,500 to each of the victim's families from a $50M financial assistance fund.