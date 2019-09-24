Big court rulings out of Europe

Europe's top court will rule today whether Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL) must remove links to sensitive personal data worldwide, or only in Europe, five years after a "right to be forgotten" ruling forced the company to delete links to personal information on request.

The cases test the region's right to extend its laws beyond its borders and pits privacy rights against the right of free speech.

An EU court will also decide today if Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) will have to repay up to €30M each in back taxes to Luxembourg and the Netherlands, in an early signal on how the same judges will decide a similar case with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).