Big court rulings out of Europe (updated)

Europe's top court ruled today that Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL) does not have to remove links to sensitive personal data worldwide, five years after a "right to be forgotten" ruling forced it to delete links to personal information on request.

The case tested Europe's right to extend its laws beyond its borders, while pitting privacy rights against the right of free speech.

Another ruling saw Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) win an appeal against an EU demand to pay up to €30M in back taxes to the Netherlands, while Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) lost its appeal to pay back a similar amount of levies to Luxembourg.

The outcomes could signal how the same judges will decide a similar €13B case against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Up next: The British Supreme Court will rule on the lawfulness of Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament. Watch the pound...