Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial

The post-Ma era... Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has scored approval for the proposed restructuring of its relationship with payments affiliate Ant Financial, more than 18 months after the deal's debut.

Alibaba will exchange its profit sharing arrangement - which entitled it to 37.5% of Ant's pre-tax profits - for a 33% stake in the group, which was valued at $150B following a funding round in June 2018.

"We expect (the transaction) to see greater synergy coming from the whole Alibaba economy," said CFO Maggie Wu.

Ant Financial is also acquiring assets overseas via deals in India and Thailand, en route to a potential IPO.